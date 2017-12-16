KEYC - West Gymnasts Improve To 2-1

West Gymnasts Improve To 2-1

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato East/Loyola, Winona/Cotter, and Mankato West gymnasts battled it out Saturday at K and G Gymnastics.

West wins with a score of 135.05.

