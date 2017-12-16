West Gymnasts Improve To 2-1

Wiste scores ten points in the win.
Wiste scores ten points in the win.
Mavericks win 93-68 over the Golden Bears.
Mavericks win 93-68 over the Golden Bears.
West wins with a score of 135.05.
West wins with a score of 135.05.
Mankato East/Loyola wins 6-2 over Wingers.
Mankato East/Loyola wins 6-2 over Wingers.
Bluejays win 77-38.
Bluejays win 77-38.
Mavs win 70-45.
Mavs win 70-45.
Austin Plonsky led the scoring for the Clippers with 19 points and teammate Kendall Lust put up 14.
Austin Plonsky led the scoring for the Clippers with 19 points and teammate Kendall Lust put up 14.
Maple River led throughout and was able to come out victorious in a tight game.
Maple River led throughout and was able to come out victorious in a tight game.