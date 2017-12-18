Mayo Clinic Joins Program to Increase Childhood Literacy



Mayo Clinic in Mankato is the most recent participant in a growing childhood literacy program called "Reach Out and Read"



The program provides children with a free book as a part of their regularly scheduled checkups beginning at six–months–old and continuing through age 5 with an emphasis on low–income families.

Parents are encouraged to read aloud to help with their child's brain, speech and vocabulary development.



"Parents who get involved reading with a young child really helps them with their early childhood experience, which is a big plus," said Dr. Shabbir Khambaty, the lead pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato



Dr. Khambaty also says reading on tablets and phones doesn't provide the same developmental benefits as a physical book.

Mayo Clinic in Mankato is one of 240 Minnesota sites implementing the "Reach Out and Read" program.

---KEYC News 12