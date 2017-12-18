Kiwanis Organizers Investigate Double Power Outage Over Weekend

Kiwanis Holiday Lights experienced a power outage this weekend that left the entire park in the dark.

The outages happened both Friday and Saturday nights.

Kiwanis said Xcel Energy had identified a blown transformer as a source of the problem.

The lights were back up and running again yesterday at Sibley Park.

Xcel Energy installed a new transformer on Sunday, doubling the capacity. Further testing shows there should be no future problems.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights continues nightly through December 31.

