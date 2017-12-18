Two Arrested In Rural Le Center Home Burglary

Two men are arrested following a burglary in rural Le Center Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the home just after 10:30 a.m.

The homeowner told officers he arrived to find an unfamiliar vehicle in the driveway.

Before police arrived, a man fled from the home and was detained by the property owner.

Deputies entered the home to find a second suspect hiding in an upstairs bedroom.

32-year-old David Adams and 32-year-old Michael Johnson, both of Chaska, were arrested on burglary charges.