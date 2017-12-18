KEYC - Third Suspect In Le Sueur County Home Invasion Arrested

Third Suspect In Le Sueur County Home Invasion Arrested

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home  invasion in Le Sueur County last month.
18-year-old Gerald Baker, of Montgomery was arrested Sunday morning while police were responding to a domestic situation.
The home invasion occurred November 22 at 714 Mill Avenue in Montgomery.
Authorities say three men forced their way into the home.
The suspects reportedly brandished a handgun at the homeowner and took multiple items.
Authorities are still searching for the other suspect involved, 24-year-old Sergio Trey Torres, of St. Paul.