Third Suspect In Le Sueur County Home Invasion Arrested

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County last month.

18-year-old Gerald Baker, of Montgomery was arrested Sunday morning while police were responding to a domestic situation.

The home invasion occurred November 22 at 714 Mill Avenue in Montgomery.

Authorities say three men forced their way into the home.

The suspects reportedly brandished a handgun at the homeowner and took multiple items.

Authorities are still searching for the other suspect involved, 24-year-old Sergio Trey Torres, of St. Paul.