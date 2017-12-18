KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Staying Motivated Throughout The Holiday Season

MIDDAY EXPERT: Staying Motivated Throughout The Holiday Season

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Stacy Jackson with Jo's Fitness Garage joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some advice on how to stay on track with your fitness routine, even through the holiday season. Jackson talked about what can cause stress throughout the holidays and how exercising can actually help in dealing with that stress. She also suggested a few creative ways to stay motivated despite the cooler weather. 