North Mankato City Council Attends "Meeting Management" Workshop

The League of Minnesota Cities is visiting North Mankato's city council for a workshop in meeting management.



Residents like Stephanie Jaquette appreciate the League's effort to create a more cohesive bond in the community.



"I'm grateful that they showed up," said Jaquette. "I hope the council heard what they had to say in terms of a transparent process."



The city of North Mankato contacted the League to help improve communications regarding public comment protocol at city council meetings.

North Mankato's recent update to its commenting procedure limits citizens to speaking about items only that are listed on the agenda for the council meeting.



In order to speak on another topic, citizens must get a written request approved by the city's administrator, attorney and mayor.



The new commenting guidelines have caused free speech concerns to rise among North Mankato residents. City officials hope the workshop can provide solutions to the issues raised by the public.





"I just think it's important to know that what we're doing here today," said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein. " We're learning a lot of great information and trying to become better public servants in the manner in which we are able to dialogue with residents."



The League of Minnesota Cities says the divisiveness can come from a lack of balancing the need for decision–making and time for public commentary in the meetings.



The point of the workshop is to close some of those transparency gaps that create the division between the council and public.



"Educating the council how they can collaboratively work together to manage public comment" said Pamela Whitmore of the League of Minnesota Cities. "Or to be able to listen well to what's being said but to still be able to move onto business"



Jaquette and many other residents hope the methods discussed at the workshop bring a clearer picture of the public’s ability to make comments in council meetings.

