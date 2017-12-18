North Mankato City Council Attends "Meeting Management" Workshop

Two men are arrested following a burglary in rural Le Center Sunday morning.
Two men are arrested following a burglary in rural Le Center Sunday morning.
Authorities are investigating after a 48-year-old man is found dead inside a vehicle in Renville County.
Authorities are investigating after a 48-year-old man is found dead inside a vehicle in Renville County.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights experienced a power outage this weekend that left the entire park in the dark.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights experienced a power outage this weekend that left the entire park in the dark.
The Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving into the area.
The Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving into the area.
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County last month.
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County last month.
In northern Iowa, a 26-year-old man is arrested after breaking into a home in Clay County.
In northern Iowa, a 26-year-old man is arrested after breaking into a home in Clay County.
Authorities in Winthrop are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary over the weekend.
Authorities in Winthrop are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary over the weekend.
An African fashion store and black hair salon had their grand openings this Friday in Mankato. The businesses are owned by two black woman, who decided that their services are a strong need in the community.
An African fashion store and black hair salon had their grand openings this Friday in Mankato. The businesses are owned by two black woman, who decided that their services are a strong need in the community.