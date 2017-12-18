Friends And Family Gather To Honor Bud Lawrence's Legacy

Family, friends and community members gathered at Hosanna Lutheran Church Monday morning to celebrate the life of Bud Lawrence.

Lawrence is known for co–founding the Mankato powwow in 1972, which is still held every year in Land of Memories Park.

He also helped start a reconciliation effort to honor the 38 Dakota hanged in Mankato in 1862.

"Bud became that bridge," Dave Braveheart said. "He became part of that prayer that is bigger than all of us."

The service combined both the spirituality of the Dakota through music and his Lutheran faith.

All who spoke of Lawrence today, remembered him not only as a leader, but as a friend and father who led a rich life.

"Dad is rich in friendships and in love," his daughter Barb Kaus said. "Overflowing with friendships and love."

For many, today was not a final goodbye, because the legacy his work left behind will last into the future.

Bud Lawrence died at age 86 after a battle with cancer.

--KEYC News 12.