Package Distribution Increases Tremendously During Holiday Season

In the last four weeks postal services in Mankato have delivered more packages than the same time last year.

Mankato Postmaster Michael Stevens said that local post offices made adjustments to better serve the community especially in midst of the holidays.

"We're delivering packages on Sunday to help alleviate some of the issues with the high package volume. We're starting carriers delivering as early as five o'clock in the morning," said Stevens.

Over 30,000 more packages were mailed in the last four weeks than compared to those in 2016.

UPS Business Manager Derek Nelson said his delivery drivers are always committed and fully prepared.

"You know one cool thing about our job here is everyone gets to act like Santa Claus," said Nelson. "We really enjoy our work and the drivers really have a passion for what they do."

Nelson said they cannot predict the weather but they will do their best to make sure those Christmas presents are delivered on time.

Stevens asked that the public be patient with mail service providers, during the holiday season.

"By all means understand that there is going to be a few lines, particularly this time of year," said Stevens. "Just be patient with us because we're working as hard as we can to get you your products."

Stevens said any international packages that were not sent by Dec 1 or 4, will not make it to their destination before Christmas.

The last day to send priority mail is Dec. 20, for those wanting their package to arrive before Christmas.