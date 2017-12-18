Marie Lane Extension Discussed At North Mankato City Council Meeting

A public hearing was held at Monday night's North Mankato city council meeting to provide an opportunity for the public to add input on the adequacy of the City's Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program which hasn't been updated since 2007.



"We held off on updating that SWPPP at this point till we know what the requirements are going to be in the new MS4 permits. This coming year we anticipate there might be some additional changes to the storm water ordinances. It might be required as a result of the new permit requirements and it would also be a good time to revisit the SWPPP," Dan Sarff of Bolton & Menk says.



The SWPPP is required to include best management practices to reduce sedimentary pollution that enters surface and groundwater from storm sewer systems.



A preliminary planning process was also presented at tonight's meeting that'll complete an extension project on Marie Lane from 1988.

The extension is being sought to develop 10 single-family housing lots.



"Because the cost of the project is over $100,000, for us to commit $250,000 that is estimated we will need to go to a public bidding process. It is of course open and we are more than willing to jointly bid the project with the developer if that's what they would prefer," North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein says.



A development agreement will be presented for review at the next city council meeting on January 2.