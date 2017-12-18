MSU Hockey On Four Game Winning Streak

Fresh off a home sweep over Alabama Huntsville the MSU men's hockey team heads into the holiday break with a 13–5–0 overall record.

The Mavericks are playing well as of late winning each of their last four contests.



"Going into the week prior to those four games, we had some things we wanted to clean up, we had the off week, sometimes those can go as planned, sometimes they don't. The work those guys put in over those ten days. We ended up getting done what we wanted to get done. Transferring that to Friday's and Saturday's and getting sweeps. It was important for us to get back to some details that we maybe weren't capitalizing on previously. We had scored two goals in the previous two games, both losses in the Verizon Center and back up at Duluth. I thought we got back to the details, and we were rewarded for it," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.



The Mavericks have scored 20 goals over the last four games, with the winning streak, MSU now sits on top of the WCHA with a five point lead over Bowling Green, Northern Michigan, and Michigan Tech in second.

The Mavs are 11–3–0 in conference play this season.

They'll return to action Friday, December 29th, at home against Northern Michigan.

We'll have more the Mavericks later this week on KEYC News 12.