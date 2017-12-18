KEYC - Sleepy Eye Improves to 7-2 with Win Over Nicollet/Loyola

Sleepy Eye Improves to 7-2 with Win Over Nicollet/Loyola

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Nicollet/Mankato Loyola girl's basketball team played host to the Sleepy Eye Indians Monday night.

Indians win 54-47.

Sleepy Eye's Madi Heiderscheidt scored 22 points in the contest.

