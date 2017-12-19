Man Arrested After Breaking Into Home In Northern Iowa

In northern Iowa, a 26-year-old man is arrested after breaking into a home in Clay County.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Soat, of Linn Grove, Iowa, was found passed out inside a home that wasn’t his just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Royal.

Further investigation found Soat drove his vehicle into the ditch south of 170th Avenue. Police say he then broke into the home, entering through the front door causing extensive damage to the door and door frame.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing, 3rd degree criminal mischief, first degree OWI and multiple traffic citations.