Virginia Police Department Seek Help In Locating Missing Man

The Virginia Police Department is asking for assistance in locating David Roger Pagel, 49, of Virginia. David was last seen at his residence on December 9, 2017. He does not have a vehicle so it is believed he is on foot. He left behind his dog and his medications and did not appear to take anything else with him. Because no one has heard from him authorities are concerned for his welfare. David is described as 6’01”, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses and has a tattoo on his left arm. If you live in the area please check your properties and outbuildings for signs of someone who might have sought shelter. If you think you have seen David or know of his whereabouts please contact the Virginia PD at 218-742-9825 or dial 911.