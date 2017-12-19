Hutchinson Woman Killed In Carver County Crash

Two men are arrested following a burglary in rural Le Center Sunday morning.
Two men are arrested following a burglary in rural Le Center Sunday morning.
Authorities are investigating after a 48-year-old man is found dead inside a vehicle in Renville County.
Authorities are investigating after a 48-year-old man is found dead inside a vehicle in Renville County.
The Virginia Police Department is asking for assistance in locating David Roger Pagel, 49, of Virginia.
The Virginia Police Department is asking for assistance in locating David Roger Pagel, 49, of Virginia.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights experienced a power outage this weekend that left the entire park in the dark.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights experienced a power outage this weekend that left the entire park in the dark.
In northern Iowa, a 26-year-old man is arrested after breaking into a home in Clay County.
In northern Iowa, a 26-year-old man is arrested after breaking into a home in Clay County.
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County last month.
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County last month.
The Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving into the area.
The Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving into the area.