Hutchinson Woman Killed In Carver County Crash

, A Hutchinson woman is killed in a single vehicle crash in Carver County.

It happened just after 3:30 Tuesday morning.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 40–year–old Jonathan Burge, of Minneapolis, was westbound on Highway 7 near Oxford Avenue. Authorities say Burge drifted off the roadway, where it met a driveway and vaulted into a tree.

Burge suffered non–life threatening injuries in the crash.

His passenger, Nikole Beneke, of Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Beneke was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the accident report, alcohol is listed as a factor in the crash.