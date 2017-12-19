MIDDAY EXPERT: Liberty The Therapy Dog Offers Comfort, Healing Throughout Region

Tiffany Adams brought along Liberty the Therapy Dog today to talk about how therapy dogs work and what benefits they can provide.

Adams talked about how Liberty became a therapy dog and how she is able to provide comfort to people of all ages dealing with a variety of issues.

She also gave an example of a few of the visits Liberty does throughout the region. Liberty visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, schools, CADA, House of Hope and she also gets called out for deaths, crises and disasters as well. You can keep track of Liberty, by clicking here.