Gaylord Man Critically Injured In Sibley County Crash

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A 75-year-old Gaylord man is critically injured in a crash Thursday night. Police responded just before 8 p.m.

According to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office, Jerry Lee Johnson crashed on County Road 8, about 8 miles southeast of Gaylord. 

The vehicle involved was totaled. 

Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Details on what caused the crash haven't been released. 