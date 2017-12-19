Gaylord Man Critically Injured In Sibley County Crash

, A Hutchinson woman is killed in a single vehicle crash in Carver County.
Two men are arrested following a burglary in rural Le Center Sunday morning.
The Virginia Police Department is asking for assistance in locating David Roger Pagel, 49, of Virginia.
Authorities are investigating after a 48-year-old man is found dead inside a vehicle in Renville County.
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Le Sueur County last month.
In northern Iowa, a 26-year-old man is arrested after breaking into a home in Clay County.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights experienced a power outage this weekend that left the entire park in the dark.
