Blue Earth County Board Approves 2018 Levy Proposal



The Blue Earth County board approved the 2018 levy among other agenda items at today's meeting.



All five board members agreed on the proposed plan which will increase by nearly 8 percent compared to the current tax.

County officials say this year's increase will help compensate for last year's 6.85 percent growth in the county as well as extra funding for long–term building projects.



"We have a lot of overall increase and the state and federal governments aren't coming in with the dollars for the necessary mandates we have to meet." said Mark Piepho, 2017 Chair of the Blue Earth County board



The nearly 35 million dollar tax levy was approved along with the 2018 county budget and a new water treatment plan.

The detailed 2018 levy and budget documents can be found in the board's meeting agenda from Dec. 19.

