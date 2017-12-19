United Way Donations Rolling in for Anonymous Match

The Greater Mankato Area United Way is closing in on their goal of $20,000 in new donations that will be matched by an anonymous donor.

As we told you last week, an anonymous donor stepped forward to match new donations that would turn into $40,000.

So far they've reached $14,000 of that $20,000 toward the 2018 capital campaign. To date, they've raised $1.7 million of the just over $2 million goal for 2018.

To learn more about the United Way campaign or to donate: http://www.mankatounitedway.org/

