THRIVE: Foods For A Better Night's Sleep

Getting a good night's sleep is important, and Mankato Clinic Registered Dietician Erin Gonzalez said food can play a role in the quality of sleep.

"Food relates directly to serotonin, which is a key hormone that, along with vitamin B6, B12 and folic acid, help promote healthy sleep," Gonzalez said.

Food that help induce sleep are: Complex carbohydrates, which are whole grain, high–fiber foods, lean proteins, like low–fat cheese, chicken, turkey and fish, and heart–healthy fats, like those found in peanut butter and nuts.

Trying to stay away from those saturated and trans fats, like the french fries and potato chips, or those high–fat snack foods, those aren't going to help our serotonin levels, instead they'll bring them down," she said.

Your afternoon cup of caffeine can also affect your sleep.

"For some people, they need to limit them, and some recommend stopping those by about 2 p.m., but of course, every person is different, so you have to know your tolerance to caffeine," she said.

Before bed, try a more soothing beverage like herbal tea or warm milk.

Adding fresh herbs, like sage and basil, to dinner can create a calming effect, but stay away from red or black pepper, since that can cause the opposite.

