Two Organizations Give Food Baskets For Holidays

The Salvation Army gave around 500 families holiday food baskets Tuesday.

Each basket is filled with canned goods, a gift certificate for meat and dairy, and even cookie mix, all food needed to make a holiday meal.

"Coming up with money for Christmas presents and paying bills and putting out a nice dinner is challenging to some people, so it's just a little bit of help," Salvation Army Director Leslie Johnson said.

Any baskets not given away Tuesday will be available Wednesday for anyone from Blue Earth County or North Mankato who is already receiving assistance.

Over in North Mankato, another organization is giving away food to those in need.

Feeding Our Communities Partners' BackPack Food Program began distributing their winter break boxes Tuesday.

Just like the holiday baskets, the boxes help families get through the holiday season.

"These boxes of food really, really help the families in our programs to get them over that hump, get them through Christmas and in through the New Year," Program Manager Rachel Carpenter said.

More than 650 students will get boxes with bread, juice, fruit and snacks to last through the school break.

The kids also get to pick out three books provided by Delta Kappa Gamma, a women educator's organization.

"They get to choose their correct reading level, what appeals to them, we have them on all variety of subjects," DKG member Beth Christensen said.

BackPack Boxes will be distributed again Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

