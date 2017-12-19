Law Enforcement Completes Drill to Improve Communication

Waseca Public Safety held an exercise on Tuesday for public safety officials, in order to prepare them for future interactions with media, while enhancing their communication skills.

KEYC News Reporter Temi Adeleye served as a reporter for the mock interviews. She questioned individuals on the information they received, about developments in a staged scenario.



The exercise consisted of one-on-one interviews as well as a mock press conference, where several people unloaded questions onto the three speakers. Waseca County's Emergency Management Director Denise Wright said these exercises are beneficial and necessary.



"Having these exercises you can find what works what doesn't work and if we ever would have a real event such as this then we have a better idea of how to respond to it, said Wright.

There have been communication issues between media personnel and safety officials but Wright said exercises like these help build a relationship between the two groups.

"It's really important to have that relationship with media, you get that message out," said Wright.

Wright said in the past, officials were told not to give their business cards to the media during emergencies, but now they do, in an effort to keep better communication.