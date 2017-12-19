Worthington Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase

Larry Edward Brown led North Mankato Police on a high speed pursuit on Tuesday, on Highway 14, ending in Janesville.



Police said they were called to New Creation World Outreach Church, after a woman who was accompanied by a man, showed signs of physical assault and refused medical attention.

North Mankato Police Department Lieutenant Shawn Morgan said the Worthington man stole the vehicle he was driving.



"When we arrived in the area we located the vehicle that they were associated with when we made attempts to stop the vehicle, it fled on us and we began pursuing the vehicle eastbound on Highway 14," said Morgan.

Morgan said the vehicle was a newer Ford F-150, stolen from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

During several stages of the pursuit, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic.

Officers pursued the vehicle for about a half hour, at a speed reaching over a hundred miles per hour, traveling through several farm fields.

They were able to stop the vehicle, officers used a taser on the suspect and arrested him, after they said he did not cooperate.

Police said the woman was taken to MCHS Mankato for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges against Brown are pending further investigation.