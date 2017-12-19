Candidates Prepare For District 23B Special Election Campaign

Candidates from the DFL and GOP are gearing up for the special election for the District 23B House seat.



"This is sort of not a practice run but a standalone election in our backyard. We're hoping to turnout a lot of people who are interested in working on it" Blue Earth County DFL Chair Mark Halvorson says.

Last month Rep. Tony Cornish announced his resignation in the wake of several sexual assault allegations.

A special election to replace the legislative seat will be held on Feb. 12.



"Short notice is always tough. I've never had to organize this part of a special election before. So, it has been a real fast–tracked learning experience," Willa Dailey, Blue Earth County GOP Chair says.

"This kind of unfolded unexpectedly and in a hurry. This election is on about a short of frame as the law allows," Halvorson says.

With Lake Crystal resident Melissa Wagner being the only DFL candidate planning to run in the special election, Halvorson says she will most likely receive the nomination.

"We have a female candidate, which in the whole tone of things now is probably fortuitous," Halvorson says.

Though other candidates could come forward between now and Jan. 8. when the candidate filing period begins.

As for the GOP, Republican 1st Congressional District Chair Jeremy Munson and Republican Scott Sanders will be competing for their party's endorsement.

"I feel confident we will retain this seat it's just a matter of which candidate will be the one to represent us," Dailey says.

The special election takes place February 12.