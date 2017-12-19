KEYC - Cougars Remains Unbeaten, Improve to 5-0

Cougars Remains Unbeaten, Improve to 5-0

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Mankato East boys basketball team played host to Rochester Century Tuesday night. 

Uhana Ochan scored 15 points for the Cougars, while Damani Hayes added 17.

Cougars had four players score double digits. 

Cougars win 71-64 over Century, improving to 5-0 this season.

--KEYC News 12