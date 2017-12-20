Deadline At Midnight To Lock In Jan. 1 MNsure Coverage

The deadline is here for Minnesota residents looking to buy health insurance on the individual market for coverage at the beginning of 2018.

Residents have until midnight tonight to enroll in the state-run health care exchange that would lock in Jan. 1 coverage.

Minnesotans have until Jan. 14 to pick a plan, but that coverage wouldn't begin until Feb. 1.

MNsure officials believe the program will see about a 5 percent increase in customers this year.

The program allows Minnesota residents to get insurance on the individual market rather than through their employer