Deadline At Midnight To Lock In Jan. 1 MNsure Coverage

, A Hutchinson woman is killed in a single vehicle crash in Carver County.
Larry Edward Brown led North Mankato Police on a high speed pursuit on Tuesday, on Highway 14, ending in Janesville.
A 75-year-old Gaylord man is critically injured in a crash Thursday night. Police responded just before 8 p.m.
Candidates from the DFL and GOP are gearing up for the special election for the District 23B House seat.
