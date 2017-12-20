New Majors, Programs Being Offered At Bethany Lutheran College

Bethany Lutheran College is offering some new majors and academic programs to students.

The school will now offer Bachelor of Arts majors in computer science and special education as well as a certificate program in paralegal studies and a preprimary education endorsement.

Bethany administration says the new programs are being added in response to the needs of today's workforce.

The new academic offerings have been approved by the Bethany Faculty Assembly and Board of Regents and are now pending state approval.