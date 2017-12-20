Translator Changes May Impact Some Over-the-Air Viewers of KEYC News 12

Some KEYC News 12 and Fox 12 Mankato viewers that receive our stations via antenna may lose their over the air coverage on Thursday.

This comes after negotiations to continue a tower leasing agreement with BENCO/CTV were unsuccessful.

For over 20 years, KEYC News 12 has provided two over the air signals. KEYC News 12 has offered a UHF signal originating from CTV’s tower near Godahl since 1993. The station’s primary VHF channel 12 signal has originated from our tower outside Lewisville since 1960.

General Manager Marvin Rhodes notes that the local stations remain available over the air via channel 12-1 and 12-2 from our main transmitter near Lewisville, as well as via numerous cable providers as well as DirecTV and DISH Network.

"Our viewers depend on the hometown news that only stations like KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato provide," said Rhodes. "We live here, we work here and we provide significant community support."

The translator channels, 12-4 and 12-5, are expected to leave the air by the end of the business day on Thursday, December 21. There will be no changes to our primary channels 12-1 and 12-2. If you experience reception issues, changes may need to be made to your over the air antenna.

KEYC News 12 and Fox 12 Mankato, a division of family-owned United Communications Corporation, continues to explore the options for the future of the translator.

