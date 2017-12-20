Governor Dayton Lays Out Priorities For 2018 Farm Bill

Governor Mark Dayton is laying out his priorities for the 2018 Farm Bill.

State officials say Minnesota's agriculture sector provides more than 340,000 jobs and creates $90 billion dollars in economic activity.

Governor Dayton says Minnesota would like to see a Farm Bill that focuses on fostering a robust farm and rural economy, maintaining a strong nutrition title, and improving conservation and water quality programs.

A few of the priorities include an animal disease program to avoid something similar to the Avian Flu outbreak in 2015 and a possible increase to rural broadband funding in Minnesota.