Single Engine Plane Crash Results in No Injuries

By Ryan Sjoberg, Reporter/Photographer
MANKATO , MINN. -

There are no injuries stemming from a single engine airplane accident at the Mankato Regional Airport this morning.

The FAA arrived at the airport and is investigating the accident.

KEYC News 12 was on the scene and noticed front end damage to the plane.  Details will become available as the investigation concludes.

