Corporate Graphics International Gives Back to Those in Need

A North Mankato company is "adopting" a few families in need in the Mankato area this holiday season.

Each year, local companies have the chance to adopt families for Christmas from a list provided by the Salvation Army. Families are placed on the adoption list based on need.

Corporate Graphics International adopted a family of seven and a family of four. Once adopted, families communicate directly with the companies to determine the needs of each family.

"The Salvation Army provides us with a family who may have encountered some sort of unexpected event that might need a little help during the holidays," Jill Krueger said.

"This year we've gotten a lot of bedding, pillows, clothes, food, non–perishable items, pots and pans for the mom so things like that to get them through on basic needs that we need," Connie Volk said.

Krueger says the ultimate goal of the program is to give local companies the opportunity to make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.