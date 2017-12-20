Sen. Franken Sets Resignation Date of January 2

Sen. Al Franken announces his resignation date will be after the first of the year.

Sen. Franken plans to resign on January 2, 2018. His appointed replacement, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is scheduled to be sworn in January 3.

Franken announced his resignation earlier this month following allegations by several women of sexual misconduct.

Gov. Dayton appointed Smith to take his place until a special election next November to complete the final two years of Franken's term which is up in 2020.