Sen. Franken Sets Resignation Date of January 2

Sen. Al Franken announces his resignation date will be after the first of the year.
Sen. Franken plans to resign on January 2, 2018. His appointed replacement, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is scheduled to be sworn in January 3.
Franken announced his resignation earlier this month following allegations by several women of sexual misconduct.
Gov. Dayton appointed Smith to take his place until a special election next November to complete the final two years of Franken's term which is up in 2020.
, A Hutchinson woman is killed in a single vehicle crash in Carver County.
Larry Edward Brown led North Mankato Police on a high speed pursuit on Tuesday, on Highway 14, ending in Janesville.
The translator channels, 12-4 and 12-5, are expected to leave the air by the end of the business day on Thursday, December 21.
A 75-year-old Gaylord man is critically injured in a crash Thursday night. Police responded just before 8 p.m.
