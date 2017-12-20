New Photo Released of Missing Redwood Falls Man; Reward Offered

The Redwood Falls Police Department and the Minnesota BCA continue to ask for help in locating a missing Redwood Falls man.

Up to $2000 is being offered for information leading to the location of 26 year old Mato Dow

Dow was last seen at his sister’s apartment in the early morning hours of October 13, 2017. No one has seen or heard from him since and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

This new photo is of Dow shortly before he went missing and is likely what he was wearing – gray hooded sweatshirt, gray long shorts and black/dark shoes.

Dow is described as an American Indian, 5' 7" tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Mato Dow or know of his whereabouts please contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005 or dial 911.

