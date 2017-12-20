MVAC and City of Mankato Team Up To Improve Mobile Home Parks



Multiple agencies in Mankato are collaborating on a pilot program to improve neighborhoods in mobile home parks. For eligible residents, it means a new home.

The Simmons family lives in Southhaven Mobile Park near Highway 22 in Mankato. In November, they were able to move into a new home because of an initiative by the Minnesota Valley Action Council and the city of Mankato to improve neighborhood livability in mobile home parks.



"It's made us one happy family. The dynamics of us being in the house together, we're happier, we're not arguing like we used to," said Kelsey Simmons. "We're comfortable, and it's awesome."



Families like the Simmons' are provided financial assistance from MVAC and its partners to restore or replace mobile homes in dilapidated conditions.

Southhaven, where the Simmons' live, is one of three mobile home parks in Mankato to join the pilot program and have each contributed ten–thousand dollars.

That contribution along with a forty–thousand–dollar grant from the city will allow a sub–standard home in the park to be replaced with a more current and energy efficient one.

"Some of the other people in the park that have the means to do it might start looking at their own properties and start making their own improvements." said Judd Schultz. "You keep fostering that sense of pride in the community."



As a way to build up the community, staff from several departments at the city of Mankato visit the new home every few weeks to give any needed assistance.

MVAC staff says the new home should be livable for at least ten years. With the purchase of the property, a lien is placed on the home title with a 10–year, zero–percent interest deferred loan.

Eligibility for this program is capped at an income of $24,100.

For those families who are eligible, a new home is life–changing for the better.

----KEYC News 12