Students Teach Parents How To Code

Ordinarily, students do the learning at school.

But Wednesday afternoon in Waseca, the roles were reversed for a lesson in coding.



Wednesday, students became teachers as parents and members of the community learned how to code.

Coding is the process of programming or telling your device to perform a function.

For the first time, parents got to visit and learn from their children the process of making in–game characters move around.



5th grader Luke Yoder said "It was fun and there was different levels and on one of the levels I tricked her and she got so confused."

Parent Michelle Yoder said "It's fun to hang out with your kid at school and see the stuff that they're learning and just hanging out with them. He did, he tricked me. He laughed quite hard at me."



Parent Abby Bartz said "It was good, I was surprised on how much knowledge that they hold. I guess it just reminds us that kids are our future, they're doing a good job of practicing and learning and teaching us. They all have opportunities to teach us."

5th grader Rylie Bartz said "It was really fun because I don't think she's ever coded before."

All afternoon, kids showcased their expertise, dragging and connecting instructions for characters to follow, so users could move onto the next level.

Coding has only been taught here for the last two years, but in an age that technology drives society, guiding the younger generation to problem solve through computers has been a thrilling experience.



Waseca Intermediate School's Media Director Deb Vetter said "I don't know that there is going to be anything, whether it's your car, whether it's your phone that you're not going to have to learn that coding to be able to program. I think once the students understood that, they really took it on in a different way. Knowing and the ownership that they had with it was really exciting to watch."

Waseca Intermediate School is a 1-to-1, meaning every student has their own personal Chromebook.

Much like an instructor using PowerPoint or white board, these boys and girls got to have fun using an exclusive method of tutoring.



Principal John Huttemier said "Well what's been really neat is putting the kids in a position where they know more than the adult. That they can truly be the ones that are sharing the information with the adults. So, the kids have gotten a huge kick out of that and the engagement level because of it has been through the roof."

More than 150 parents came out today to see their child in school and head back to class themselves.

- KEYC 12