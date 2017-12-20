"It's A Wonderful Life" Radio Version, To Be Acted Out Thursday Night

Thursday night, Alpha media and members of the community will be acting out the Christmas drama "It's a Wonderful Life."



Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on 103.5 KYSM, the hour long portrayal will be voiced over for all to hear.

A couple members from KEYC will be participating as Erick Lind, Tom Clements and Dion Cheney all have characters.

This will be the first live reenactment the station has performed and the main characters, George and Mary, are eager to hear how it sounds.



Radio hosts George and Jess Blais said "We found the right one that fit and seemed to do well without losing too much of the story, right. I said let's do it and it's a lot of work. We have over 20 voice actors involved. We have three studios that we'll all be operating a different part of the play. Just a lot more dialogue this year so we're looking forward to hearing how it all comes together, we're excited."



105.5 The River, 95.7 and Z 99.1 will also be display the radio version Thursday night. An encore presentation will be played on Christmas Day and for more information on this play as well as past, you can visit their website.

- KEYC 12