River's Edge Hospital Expansion To Begin In April

The River's Edge Hospital & Clinic in St. Peter will receive a new look after plans to expand were approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals and Adjustments.



"We are going to be breaking ground in April on a $33.8 million expansion project," Stephanie Holden, the hospital's Chief Marketing and Development Officer says.

The expansion will add two new patient wings, increasing the number of patient beds from 17 to 25, as well as two surgery suites and dining services.

"Right now if someone is waiting for someone in surgery we don't have a coffee shop. We don't have a cafeteria, so we'll be able to provide those services," Holden says.

One of the projects biggest changes will move the urgent care clinic in the same area as the emergency department, which will ultimately merge several entrances down to one.

"We have a main hospital entrance and we have an emergency entrance currently, so we'll have entrance for everything. For emergency, for urgent care, for hospital. That'll allow for continuity and then also safety, not only for our staff and for our patients, but for the community as well," Holden says.

Holden says the purpose of the project comes down to the increased amount of care over the years.

"We are growing. Our service lines are growing mainly through our partnership with the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato, and we also have a growing need just to provide hospital need in the community," she says.

The project will be broken down into nine phases to prevent interruptions between patient care and services.

"It may look busy on the outside and it'll be busy on the inside, but patient care will not be disturbed at all," Holden says.

Holden says the project is expected to take roughly two years to complete.