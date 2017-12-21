Third MNSure Deadline Approaches in January

The third deadline for MNSure coverage is approaching as enrollment numbers continue to rise over last year.



The December 20th deadline has passed for residents looking to buy health insurance to have January 1st coverage in 2018.

Minnesotans now have until January 14th to enroll for coverage which will begin on February 1st.



Those that currently have coverage that runs through the end of January will continue to have insurance through the end of January," said Doug Jaeger, CEO of the Mankato Open Door Health Center. "They will have the opportunity to still sign up for coverage in 2018 by January 14th for insurance to start back up by February 1st."



The MNSure Press Office says enrollment is up 12.5 percent from last year with 108,000 people enrolled so far.

The Open Door Health Center currently has appointments open for those still looking to enroll.

Open Door Health Center Phone: (507) 388-2120



---KEYC News 12