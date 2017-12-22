New Ulm Medical Center Donates ResQPUMP Devices To Area First Responders

The New Ulm Medical Center donates life-saving technology to area first responders.

The Allina Health facility purchased and donated six ResQPUMPs to local first responders, including the Brown County Sheriff's Department and New Ulm Police Department.

These donations are in addition to the 13 devices that were purchased and donated in early 2016, along with training for almost 60 first responders.

The pumps assist first responders when responding to an active cardiac arrest.

It is the only device that is FDA-approved to perform this type of resuscitation.