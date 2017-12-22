Former BENCHS Director Sentenced To Community Service, Probation

A former BENCHS director charged with theft won’t spend any time in jail.

46-year-old Molly Harvey is sentenced to a minimum of 30 days of community service and seven years of probation. She also must pay nearly $18,000 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, Harvey collected more than $5,000 in adoption fees over 36 separate incidents in 2016.

In September, Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of theft while another count was dismissed.