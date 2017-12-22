KEYC - Snowy Conditions A Factor In Around 2 Dozen Crashes In Mankato A

Snowy Conditions A Factor In Around 2 Dozen Crashes In Mankato Area

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Whether it was taking off for the holidays or heading home from work, yesterday's road conditions contributed to a number of crashes in our region.
From 6 a.m. Thursday through 9:30 Friday morning, State Patrol says the Mankato District saw 17 property damage crashes, 1 injury crash, 1 fatal crash and 5 vehicles off the road.