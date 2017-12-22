Heartland Senior Living Acquires Three Southern MN Senior Living Facilities

The sale of three southern Minnesota senior living facilities is now complete.

Heartland Senior Living has acquired Parker Oaks Communities in Winnebago, Parkview Care Center in Wells and Truman Senior Living in Truman from the previous owner, ElderCare of Minnesota.

Under the new ownership, the facilities will now be able to move forward with renovations and new construction plans.

The three facilities employ 179 workers and are licensed to provide housing and care services to 164 residents.