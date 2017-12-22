KETELSEN REPORT: Low Crop Prices Mean Little Grain Moving Into Market

With this year's harvest completed, much of the state's corn and soybeans are now in storage, either on the farm or at local grain elevators. Because of the large crop and low prices, very little grain is moving into the market right now.

Winter has arrived in Minnesota, and it's been greeted with a lot of grain in storage and in outside bunkers. While the final numbers aren't yet in, the corn and soybean harvest was strong in the Midwest, and that has again created challenges in both storing and moving large amounts of corn and soybeans. Even with the majority of storage on farms, grain elevators have been stretched to capacity this year. Bob Zelenka is the Executive Director of the Minnesota Grain and Feed association.

"It's been a good year, harvest-wise, but we had a lot of carryover from last year, so we had a real tight storage situation, we do, we used about every available square inch of fixed storage, there's very little movement in the market. Transportation hasn't been a problem that markets are just kind of stagnant. The West Coast market for rail has kind of stagnant. The river just closed for us, that's usually our cheapest way to move grain out of the area. But in terms of storage, we're pretty tight, " said Zelenka.

Typically, grain moves in just about all directions from Minnesota, but this is not a typical year. Much of the grain is being used closer to home.

Lately it's been going domestic to feed markets down south, Texas, Southern California, some going southeast to feed. We have some going into Mexico, Canada as well. The west coast market internationally hasn't been as strong as it has been, but again, hopefully that will pick up soon.

It seems there is never enough storage to go around after the harvest. Right now here are piles of grain across the state to accommodate the big crop.

As with every year, there are challenges and opportunities for farmers. The challenge has been pricing and also storage of the grain. And as we've heard, transportation and finding markets. That's not easy at this point. The good news is, we had a very good crop, and that's where it all starts.