PICK OF THE LITTER: Kida & Vido Need Homes

Keda and Vido were featured today as this week's Picks of the Litter. The two kittens are 9 weeks old and are ready for adoption. The two were fostered up until they were 8 weeks old.

BENCHS talked about some important things families need to consider this holiday season before making a life-long commitment to adopt a pet. You can call BENCHS to set up a meeting time at 507.625.6373.