Sean Morawczynski - Reporter/Photographer

Sean Morawczynski started at KEYC News 12 through a summer internship in 2017 and is now reporting for the station as of December 2017. He grew up in Champlin, MN where his dreams of NFL stardom ended in the 4th grade when he realized he lacked the athletic ability to continue playing. He attended Champlin Park High School until graduating in 2012. He made his way down 169 to begin his college career at Minnesota State – Mankato. Sean left school after two years then returned in the Spring of 2016, he plans on graduating in the Spring of 2018 with a major in Mass Media and a Political Science minor.

In his free time, Sean enjoys exploring the outdoors, hunting, fishing. He is a big fan of books (especially Harry Potter) and being bad at video games. Growing up, Sean played hockey until the 9th grade then switched to alpine skiing his sophomore year of high school. He remembers literally not being able to stand up on skis the first day of practice to weaving through gates on black diamonds later that year.

Sean is not a big fan of cats and much prefers dogs like his English Springer Spaniel named Tess.

Have a story idea? Email Sean: sean.morawczynski@keyc.com

Hometown?

Champlin, MN



Alma Mater?

Minnesota State University - Mankato



What's your favorite part of your job?

I really like the connection to the community that develops with each story and experience.



What's your dream story?

I don’t have any specific “dream story” but I love covering stories that highlight people going out of their way just to help others.



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a CIA agent or a cop for the longest time. The show “24” was a favorite of mine growing up so obviously I wanted to get as close to being Jack Bauer as I could. As that dream quickly died, I figured the next best person to emulate is Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) from another one of my favorites, “That ‘70s Show.” By high school, I got bored with that idea and moved on.



What got you interested in news and sports?

I’ve always enjoyed watching sports and SportsCenter but more recently I’ve become really interested in the news media and its place in US History. It’s fascinating to me how long the press has been involved with pivotal moments throughout the past.

Who’s your favorite singer?

George Strait



What's your favorite season?

Season 3 of “The Office”



Have you ever been told that you look like someone famous?

Eli Manning, but I’m not sure if that’s a compliment.



If you had access to a time machine, where and when would you go?

To my 18th birthday and give myself a sports almanac so I can bet on all the future champions and make billions of dollars.

