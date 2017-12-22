Several Businesses Open on Christmas Day

Families looking to have fun on Christmas day, may be surprised to find several places open on the holiday.

Owner of Wow Zone Pam DeMarce said her business will be open on Christmas, for families to come out and have fun.

"We know that's a family time and our business is about families, and so we give them that opportunity, to have a place to go and just have fun together," said DeMarce.

Owner of Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi Jack Lin, also said family is the main reason he keeps his place open on Christmas.

"You know most restaurants close on Christmas day, so we've tried to get more options for people who want to go out, because Christmas day is difficult to find a restaurant," said Lin.

All local movie theaters will be open on Christmas day, featuring blockbuster films like Star Wars the Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Some businesses will close on Christmas Eve but DeMarce said her business will be open for that day as well.

"Holidays are the best time of the year because that's when families and friends come together, so we are open Christmas Eve until 4:00 and then we open Christmas day at 2:00," said DeMarce.

Lin said they will continue their lunch special which includes 50 percent off of Sushi.