Mankato Outdoor Ice Rinks To Open After Christmas

Freezing temperatures are just what Mankato's needed to get one winter activity ready to go, but it's a late start for the season.

"Yes, we're behind, because obviously the warm weather mother nature brought us," Mankato Parks Foreperson Eric Wollenzien said.

The goal was to have the rinks open by Christmas break, but crews will work through Christmas night, and into Tuesday, to get them ready to skate.

"Hopefully by midweek, we will have skatable ice for the kids," Wollenzien said. "We'll continue building our other ones, our passive rinks, later next week."

Mankato has a total of 5 rinks, each of them become a popular site for winter activities.

"They're used non-stop when we do have ice established," he said. "They get used Monday through Sunday all hours of the day."

It's more than just a recreation activity, Marcus Peterson from the Mankato Area Hockey Association says the rinks gets kids interested in playing winter sports.

"It's an opportunity to get people to get out and try it," Peterson said. "You know they don't have to sign up for a season, it doesn't really cost them anything, just get a pair of skates and they're able to come out and try it."

MAHA even uses the outdoor rinks to practice.

The rinks are open every day, as long as they stay frozen. They're free, but you'll need to bring your own skates.

--KEYC News 12