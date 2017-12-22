Snow Draws Crowd To Mount Kato

One popular winter attraction has been benefiting from the recent snowfall and ski and snowboard enthusiasts are wasting no time enjoying it!



It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas, especially for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Hundreds of snowboarders and skiers hit the slopes for the fresh powder and temps in the teens.

But even with the two inches of snow that came down Thursday, Mount Kato prefers to continue creating its own white goodness.



Ski School's Bruce Prehn said "We can know how much snow we will be making...depending on how much water we're pushing, that's a known factor. Where natural snow, we don't really know. So, we always make snow, we want to get our snow to a depth that we don't have to worry about natural snow."

Yet, the frosty flakes from Mother Nature are softer and easier to care for and every winter, groomers can always make it work.



Groomer John Pemble said "Routine stays the same. Sometimes the natural snow grooms a little bit nicer at night and fills in better."

Due to the combination of both variations of snow, another run opened up Friday for the first time this year.

9 are now available for winter enthusiasts.



Mankato skier Winston Kindem said "It’s fun to have white all over. More people are out, they're realizing that the hill is in excellent condition and the extra snow just makes it that much better."

Mount Kato will be closed on Christmas Day but expects to have all 18 runs as well as tubing available after the holiday.

- KEYC 12