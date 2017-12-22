State Patrol Encourages Motorists To Adhere To Road Conditions

Thursday's winter weather contributed to 17 property damage crashes, 1 injury crash, 1 fatal crash and 5 vehicles off the road in the Mankato District according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The condtions follow the first snowstorm back on December 5th, which contributed to 410 crashes that occurred statewide, including one death.

Slick and slippery conditions will once again present themselves down the road and officers plead that citizens adhere to the weather.



Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Kevin Killion said "Ask that the drivers drive at a speed that's conducive to the conditions in the winter time. That means slowing down and adding more distance to the car in front of them and adding maybe a few more minutes to the commute in the morning so they can drive at a safe speed."

- KEYC 12