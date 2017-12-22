Local Law Enforcement Offers Holiday Safety Tips

The holiday season is widely known as a time of cheer and celebration, but local law enforcement are sending out last minute reminders on how to remain safe throughout the holidays.



"There's times of years that just historically or statistically might be a little bit more susceptible to different types of crimes," Blue Earth County Sheriff Captain Paul Barta says.

Such as the holidays, when millions of packages are being delivered and left unattended on doorsteps each day.

"It's not necessarily all that hard for somebody to see that those packages are left there and just help themselves and take them," Capt. Barta says.

Which is why officials say having a trusted neighbor to bring it inside or picking it up from the carrier yourself may be your best option.



"If you do have that special delivery fee you can always go there and pick it up yourself so it's not sitting on your front step when somebody isn't going to be home for a while," North Mankato Police Lt. Nicole Adams says.

And once the gifts are unwrapped authorities advise against leaving any empty boxes pertaining to anything valuable out in your yard.

"It's probably going to be the electronic devices or those larger ticket items that come in larger packages that are going to be easier to see," Capt. Barta says.

Rather, finding a nearby recycling center to dispose of any large packaging.

"We do have our recycling center where if you do have those big boxes feel free to bring a big box like that down to the recycling center if need be," Lt. Adams says.

And last but not least, if alcohol becomes part of your holiday plans, authorities advise to plan ahead and keep safety a top priority.

"We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and have good memories and we don't want to be involved in having to inform people of the bad news that sometimes happens," Capt. Barta says.